GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop a child from being assaulted.

The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of January 20th.

Police were told that a worker was allegedly in the room with her class while the assaults took place.

The worker was identified as Shate Middleton.

Police said Middleton claimed she told the kids to stop but did not physically restrain them because of her interpretation of the agency’s policy.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the assault.

The incident is being investigated by the Greenwood Police Department.