SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thursday marks the last day a flagpole in Spartanburg County has until it has to be lowered or taken down.

The flagpole waived a Confederate flag last month that caught the attention of drivers along I-85 in Spartanburg, and it has since been swapped with a South Carolina State Flag.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans own the property that the flagpole sits on, and they received a Notice of Violation from the County.

The notice gave them until November 10 to either lower the flagpole to 30 feet or take it down.

The flag itself was not illegal, it was the height of the flagpole that violated the Use of Land Ordinance because there is no home or building located on the property.