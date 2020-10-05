Deadlines in election season approach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Election officials are preparing for the big day while making voters aware of their voting options and deadlines.

This year there are three ways to vote.

Co-president of the League of Voters in Greenville County, Lawson Wetli, says it important to know the options you have on how to vote.

“In this election every South Carolina voter can vote absentee by mail, absentee in-person which begins tomorrow October 5th or in-person in election day,” Wetli said.

Wetli says sometimes registering can feel like a chore, but the five minutes it takes is worth it.

“It’s easy to kind of put it off but registering to vote is the first step of civic power in the most meaningful way,” Wetli said.

She says it’s easy to think about voting as decisions made on a national scale.

However, she says when you go to vote, remember the local impact as well.

“Things like the Presidential election and those big kind of polarized issues suck all the oxygen out of the room but there are so many issues here in Greenville,” Wetli said. “Like what do we want about development and transportation and housing and schools so many important decisions that were about to vote in or out to make decisions about.”

She says however you choose to vote, make sure to have a plan.

“Think through those options,” Wetli said. “Know the steps you need to take to make them happen and make a concrete plan to vote so your voice is heard on election day.”

Monday is the deadline for sending a mail-in registration for in-person voting.

Click here to find your local voting precinct.