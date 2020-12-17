Deadly Anderson Co. crash not intentional, sheriff’s office concludes

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they have identified the vehicle involved in a deadly crash in Anderson County on December 13 and say that it was not intentional.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives determined that it “did not involve an intentional act of harm as was previously considered.”

The crash happened along White Street Extension near Shockley Ferry Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV pulling a utility trailer.

Sheriff’s Office officials had previously said that their preliminary investigation revealed that the crash may have been an intentional hit-and-run.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 53-year-old Timothy Cathey of Anderson, was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said no charges are pending at this time and that the case has been turned over to South Carolina Highway Patrol for review.

