WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – Three people are dead following a crash Tuesday afternoon on US-29 in Wellford.

The crash happened just after 4:30pm on US-29 at Tucapau Road.

Wellford Police confirmed that three people died in the crash.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to the crash.

