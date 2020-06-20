Motorcyclist dies in Anderson Co. crash

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning during a crash in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened at 1:17 A.M. on I-85 near mile marker 34.

Troopers said the driver ran off the road, struck a street sign and a tree.

The driver was then thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle continued traveling down the road and struck another tree before catching fire.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

This collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

