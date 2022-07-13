SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A change in the way the state handles death certificates could cause potential problems for grieving families.

The Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a new law took effect July 1 where all death certificates are to be filed electronically. Physicians must register online through DHEC to be able to sign them. The problem is that not all physicians are aware.

Clevenger said not all doctors have heard about the change to only electronic death certificates.

Before the change, doctors who completed less than 12 death certificates a year, could sign on paper.

“That’s why it’s ultimately important that we get the message to the physicians, so they can register, and the process can stay as quick as possible,” said Clevenger.

He said it’s a one-time sign up and only applies to some doctors.

“All the doctors that would treat a patient or certify a death. Not every doctor may certify one,” he said.

Clevenger said there is a 24-hour period between death and when a cremation permit can be issued, so everything is time sensitive.

That gap in communication between DHEC and doctors could cause problems for Upstate families.

“In the event that a death certificate is not signed within the time frame, it could hinder you from being able to collect your insurance, could hinder the fast process of cremation,” said Dr. Thomas Massey.

Dr. Thomas Massey files the majority of the death certificates at the J.W. Woodward Funeral Home. He said there is a five-day window for a death certificate to be completed.

“We depend on them to get this done for us,” he said.

Dr. Massey said funeral homes have three days to get it to a physician, and physicians have two days to complete it.

“The new law, it can present some problems. But for us here at the funeral home, we have had to deal with three doctors here that are not under the new law,” said Dr. Massey.

He said all three doctors were able to sign up on time without causing delay to the families.

Clevenger said he’s had to step in to help with death certificates when doctors couldn’t sign up on time.

He said the ultimate goal for everyone involved is to get the closure to the families going through this process.

“This is important to people that don’t even know they’re going to need our help,” said Clevenger.

If you’re a physician who needs to register, click here.