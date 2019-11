Man found dead at Motel 6

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)– Greenville County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside at room at a Motel 6.

Deputies were called to the Motel on Wade Hampton Boulevard at 10:35pm to a reported burglary.

When they arrived on scene they found a man inside one of the rooms.

The Coroner’s Office identified the man as David M. Edens Junior. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed later today to determine the cause and manner of death.