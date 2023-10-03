GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County investigators said Pneumonia was the cause of death of an Upstate teen after a months-long investigation.

We previously reported that 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital on April 29.

Officials said he was taken by ambulance to the hospital from Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health, in Travelers Rest, with shortness of breath.

The death of Blizzard was under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

The coroner’s office said the investigation is finished and Blizzard’s death was ruled natural.