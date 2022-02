EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found dead inside of a residence in Easley Saturday morning.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Holly Bush Road around 10:11 a.m. on Saturday where there they discovered an adult male and adult female dead inside the residence.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office said there were no early indicators of foul play.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing with the assistance of the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.