GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two adult males were found dead at a Greenville residence on Saturday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a residence at 8 Stacy Drive in reference to two deaths inside the home.

The call came in around 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is in the early stages. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.