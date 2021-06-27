Death investigation underway after 2 found dead in Inman Saturday night

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an Inman residence Saturday night.

A release from Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger states that the incident happened at a residence on Campton Circle in Inman around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the release, “preliminary evidence suggests this is a muder/suicide.”

Clevenger said 47-year-old David Audre Aune and 47-year-old Tammie Marie McKean were pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause of death.

