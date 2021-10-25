Death investigation underway after woman found in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found Monday afternoon.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded at 1:11 p.m. to Sumter Street for a body.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim is a woman who they believe was homeless and was squatting there.

The coroner’s office said the victim is believe to have been dead for months. However, they are not suspecting foul play.

Anderson Property came to inspect the house to see if they could tear it down and that’s when they found the body.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.