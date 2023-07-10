GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said that they responded to a hospital regarding a man that died from a gunshot wound on Sunday.

According to the coroner, they were called out to Self Regional Healthcare on Sunday in reference to the victim being brought to the emergency room from the Grier Street and Holloway Avenue area.

The coroner said that the male victim had a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. The victim died from his injuries on Sunday around 9:40 p.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Greenwood Police Department and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.