SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday night.

The coroner’s office responded at about 10:55 p.m. to North Forest Street and Blassingame Street.

The coroner identified the victim as Lorenzo “Peewee” Maybin, 60, of Spartanburg.

An autospy is scheduled for Monday.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating the event leading up to his discovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.