GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead on a Greenville County road Sunday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to A Street, in the Poe Mill around, around 7 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound laying in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, deputies said. There is no suspect in custody, however, deputies said they believe this incident to be isolated.

If anyone has information about this death investigation, call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 232-7463.