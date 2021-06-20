Death investigation underway after shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a shooting in Greenville Sunday night, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 8 York Drive in Greenville just after 9 p.m. Sunday night and found an adult male that had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed the did respond to the scene on York Drive near Welcome Avenue.

Deputies said at least one suspect reportedly fled on foot.

This is a developing story. WSPA 7News will update as more information becomes available.

