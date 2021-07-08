Double homicide in Spartanburg, coroner identifies victims

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the Spartanburg Police Department said they discovered two bodies after officers responded to a welfare check Thursday afternoon.

The Spartanburg Coroner identified the victims as 73-year-old Ronald Glenn and 56-year-old Matthew Booker Jr.

Police responded around 11:25 a.m. to a home located in the 300 block Winsmith Avenue near Union Street.

When officers arrived on scene, two male bodies were discovered inside of the house, according to police.

Police said the deaths are being investigated as suspicious.

According to the coroner, the cause of death is being withheld for further investigation by the Spartanburg Police Department.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.