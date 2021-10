EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department is investigating a death that occurred at an assisted living facility on Saturday.

According to Easley Police, the incident happened at 706 Pelzer Highway, which is the listed address for the Easley Place Assisted Living Facility.

The police department said there is no active threat and that the location is secure.

Details are limited at this time. 7NEWS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.