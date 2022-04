HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a shooting in Honea Path Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to Meaders Lane.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot at least once and since died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.