ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A search is underway Friday morning for a suspect after a man was found unresponsive in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded after 8 a.m. to Cleveland Road in reference to the death.

Upon arrival, officials located the victim unresponsive at the scene. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the man at this time.

Deputies said investigators are at the scene searching for the suspect behind the death but details about what led up to this incident are still being uncovered.

Authorities said the incident appears to be isolated and more details will be released as the investigation continues to develop.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.