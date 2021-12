GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at an apartment complex in Greenville County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Ashton Woods Apartment Complex at 4:59 a.m. following reports of gunshots and a person lying in the parking lot.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they located a deceased person.

There are no other details at this time. The person’s identity has not been released.