Death investigation underway in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in Greenville County by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, an unidentified body of an adult man was found Sunday morning at around 8:20 a.m. near Brown Road in Piedmont, which is being described as a rock quarry.

Deputies said search and rescue teams were searching for Gary Lance George, a missing person, when they found the body.

The identity of the body found has not been released.

