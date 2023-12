GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man’s body was found near a creek bed Friday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, someone was talking to work by TD’s Mart off of Easley Bridge Road and called the police around 8:30 a.m.

The coroner’s office said when they arrived they found a white man around 30-40 years old.

They believe the death is suspicious.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.