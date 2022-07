FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation was underway Tuesday evening in Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of Highway 49 and Deer Wood Circle for the death investigation.

There’s no word yet on the person’s identity or how they died.

The sheriff’s office said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.