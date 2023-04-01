PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Easley early Saturday morning.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report around 4:32 a.m. of an unresponsive woman with injuries to her head and face lying behind a building near 1943 Ireland Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located the woman outside of the woodline behind the building who had succumbed to her injuries.

Deputies examined the scene and determined that the death appeared to be suspicious.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone that may have been in the area over the past 24 hours and noticed anything unusual or suspicious is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.