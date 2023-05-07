SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found deceased Saturday.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the Jasmine Cove apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased woman.

This is currently an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available.