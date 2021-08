SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -- Corey 'Bigcee' Jackson was shot and killed in his home on July 25, 2021. As the homicide investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office continues with no suspects or motives, Jackson's family is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"If you know anything, anything, help us, please," Lillie Greene, Jackson's mother said.