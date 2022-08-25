SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.

Scott Tyler Foster, 49, of Greer, was found deceased inside a vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park on August 22.

The coroner’s office has ruled the manner of death as a suicide. The case is being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to his gym enterprise, which has 16 locations throughout the country, Foster’s Twitter profile lists some of his earlier cheer achievements as a four-time NCA national champion at Louisville and a UCA College Partner Stunt National Champion.