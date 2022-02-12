Death ruled suspicious, investigation underway in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a death is being investigated as suspicious.

According to the coroner’s office, they were called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Friday in reference to a death. They identified the deceased as Tykeil Damior Fleming, 23, of Union.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, officials said. The results from a forensic autopsy are pending.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the death of Fleming is active and ongoing.