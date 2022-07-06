ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday night for assaulting a police officer during a Fourth of July celebration in downtown Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department charged David Paul Erickson, 64, with assault by strangulation, simple assault, assault of a government employee, resisting a public officer and damage to property.

Police said around 9:40 p.m., Erickson was participating in a demonstration at Pack Square when he assaulted and pepper-sprayed someone and vandalized the former Vance Monument.

When an officer approached Erickson, he resisted arrest by grabbing the officer by the throat. He was quickly apprehended and arrested, officers said.

Erickson was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Police said anyone with information regarding the case can call (828) 252-1110 or anonymously text a tip to TIP2APD to 847411.