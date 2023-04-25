SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Denny’s hosted the first of a series of summits aimed at helping companies and individuals better manage and improve their mental health and wellness.

The inaugural summit took place on April 22 at the HPAC Theater at USC-Upstate. Attendees enjoyed free access with the option to participate in-person or virtually.

Dr. Daniel E. Dawes, senior vice president for global health and executive director of the institute of global health equity at Meharry Medical College, served as the keynote speaker and discussed the importance of addressing mental health equity and the path forward to a healthier society.

Other panelists for the first summit included:

Dr. Shaneeta Johnson: Surgeon, clinician, educator and researcher at Morehouse School of Medicine and Senior Fellow in global health equity at the Satcher Health Leadership Institute

Dr. Monique May: Board-certified and licensed family physician best known as the “Physician in the Kitchen”

Dr. Bennie L. Harris: Chancellor of the University of South Carolina Upstate

Sharon Lykins: Denny’s Vice President of product innovation

Journalist Roland S. Martin moderated two panels. The first, “Mindful Eating,” discussed the connection between food and wellness while “Wellness at the Workplace” addressed mental health at work.