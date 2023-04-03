Anderson County, S.C. (WSPA)- You can help struggling families with food and, housing assistance and more just by eating oysters.

Denver Downs Farm chose Anderson Interfaith Ministries as the beneficiary for their family-friendly oyster roast April 22.

Aim was founded by churches to organize assistance to families in need 33 years ago in Anderson County.

The nonprofit said they stabilize families and offer a hand up to change lives.

Expect all you can eat oysters, chili, live music and fun on the farm with games and hot dogs for the kids.

Tickets are $75 for adults or reserve a table of 8 for $600. Visit Denver Downs Farm website to reserve a ticket now.

Visit Anderson Interfaith Ministries to learn more about how to receive assistance or to support.