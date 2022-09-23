ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)-With fall officially here. It’s time to get lost in a corn maze.

You can do it at the Denver Downs Fall Festival along with so many other activities. It all starts this weekend.

Final preparations are underway at Denver Downs.

“It’s kind of like Christmas morning is what it feels like. We’re so excited,” Co-owner Catherine Garrison Davis said.

They’re expecting hundreds of people from all over to come for opening weekend.

Davis said, “This is a great thing for the state of South Carolina and folks in Georgia and parts of North Carolina to come over.”

There’s tons of stuff to do, like pumpkin picking, an award-winning corn maze, live music and this year a brand-new activity.

“We installed a new slide, we have a new slide mountain which everyone is just going to love. We added a jumping pillow, so we have a whole new jumping pillow park. So really expanded the field to have a lot more space,” Davis said.

Since the nationally recognized festival has only grown over the years, they’ve needed more staff.

“We’ve hired 100 people to work the fall festival this year. So, parking concessions, all the activities around the field. We’ve got a great team that’s helping us out,” Davis said.

Davis says they’re there’s nothing better than working so hard to prepare, and watching people walk through the gates for the first time.

“We have so many details to finish up at the last minute, but it all comes together, and it is such a great feeling when we see folks lined up outside the ticket building ready to come in and have fun,” Davis said.

If you can’t make it out for opening weekend don’t worry you have plenty of time to enjoy the fall festival. The last day will be November 13.