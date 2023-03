LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A department store opened a new outlet Thursday in the Upstate.

Belk Outlet is located at 911 E Main Street in Laurens.

The store will operate Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials said Belk Outlets is an opportunity for customers to get the best brands at a great piece.