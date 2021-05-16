Deputies: 1 injured in Greenville shooting Sunday night

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is injured after a shooting on Anderson Road Sunday night, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from Captain Jimmy Bolt, the incident occurred in the 1700 block of Anderson Road around 10:04 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies responded and found a juvenile victim that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

No suspects are in custody, but deputies believe the suspect or suspects were in a white vehicle.

Anyone who has any information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStopper at 23-CRIME.