Deputies: 1 injured in Greenville shooting Sunday night

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is injured after a shooting on Anderson Road Sunday night, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from Captain Jimmy Bolt, the incident occurred in the 1700 block of Anderson Road around 10:04 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies responded and found a juvenile victim that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

No suspects are in custody, but deputies believe the suspect or suspects were in a white vehicle.

Anyone who has any information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStopper at 23-CRIME. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store