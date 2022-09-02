OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County said they have charged 20 people as part of their second drug roundup of the year.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests began Thursday morning and that seven of the 20 have been taken into custody or were already in jail.

Investigators said they obtained the arrest warrants following undercover drug buys of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD, and Ecstasy.

The sheriff’s office said these seven people have been arrested in the case:

  • Ann Marie Ballard, 59, of Seneca
    Charges: Four counts of distribution of heroin and trafficking in heroin
    Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where she is being held on $300,000 bond.
  • Matthew Lee Thompson, 42, of Seneca
    Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
    Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on $100,000 bond.
  • Mark Evan Medlin, 35, of Westminster
    Charge: Distribution of heroin
    Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on $50,000 bond.
  • Benjamin Eric Ramey, 40, of Seneca
    Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine
    Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where is remains.
  • Dylan Trevor Bernard, 22, of Westminster
    Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine
    Currently being held in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility
  • Kermit Eugene Moss, 46 of Seneca
    Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine
    Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where is remains.
  • Whitney Sloan Peay, 31, of Westminster
    Charge: Trafficking in methamphetamine
    Currently being held in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility

Currently wanted by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office:

  • David Wayne Howard, 40, of Westminster
    Charge: Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • James Gus Orr, Jr., 53, of Seneca
    Charge: Distribution in methamphetamine
  • Justin Marshall Gunn, 36, Walhalla
    Charges: Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin
  • Joshua James Witherington, 42, of Seneca
    Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Mitchell Adair Sloan, 39, of Seneca
    Charge: Trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Barry Dee Palmer II, 33, of Seneca
    Charges: Distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, and trafficking in methamphetamine
  • Teresa Lynn Worley, 54, of Walhalla
    Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Tyler Ray Spearman, 21, of Westminster
    Charges: Distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of ecstasy, and distribution of LSD
  • Christina Ann Henson, 37, of Seneca
    Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine
  • William David Gunn, 37, of Walhalla
    Charge: Distribution of heroin
  • James Earl Webb, 26, of Westminster
    Charges: Distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of heroin
  • Shasta Denard Richardson, 40, Seneca
    Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Lori Denise Williams, 42, Walhalla
    Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine

Anyone with information on their locations is asked to leave a tip with Oconee County Crimestoppers online.