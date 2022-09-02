OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County said they have charged 20 people as part of their second drug roundup of the year.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests began Thursday morning and that seven of the 20 have been taken into custody or were already in jail.

Investigators said they obtained the arrest warrants following undercover drug buys of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD, and Ecstasy.

The sheriff’s office said these seven people have been arrested in the case:

Ann Marie Ballard (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Benjamin Eric Ramey (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Dylan Trevor Bernard (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kermit Eugene Moss (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Mark Evan Medlin (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Matthew Lee Thompson (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Whitney Sloan Peay (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Ann Marie Ballard, 59, of Seneca

Charges: Four counts of distribution of heroin and trafficking in heroin

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where she is being held on $300,000 bond.

Four counts of distribution of heroin and trafficking in heroin Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where she is being held on $300,000 bond. Matthew Lee Thompson, 42, of Seneca

Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on $100,000 bond.

Trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on $100,000 bond. Mark Evan Medlin, 35, of Westminster

Charge: Distribution of heroin

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on $50,000 bond.

Distribution of heroin Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on $50,000 bond. Benjamin Eric Ramey, 40, of Seneca

Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where is remains.

Distribution of methamphetamine Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where is remains. Dylan Trevor Bernard, 22, of Westminster

Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine

Currently being held in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility

Distribution of methamphetamine Currently being held in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility Kermit Eugene Moss, 46 of Seneca

Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where is remains.

Distribution of methamphetamine Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center where is remains. Whitney Sloan Peay, 31, of Westminster

Charge: Trafficking in methamphetamine

Currently being held in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility

Currently wanted by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office:

William David Gunn (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Tyler Ray Spearman (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Teresa Lynn Worley (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Shasta Denard Richardson (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Mitchell Adair Sloan (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Lori Denise Williams (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Justin Marshall Gunn (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua James Witherington (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

James Gus Orr, Jr. (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

James Earl Webb (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

David Wayne Howard (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Christina Ann Henson (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Barry Dee Palmer II (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

David Wayne Howard, 40, of Westminster

Charge: Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in methamphetamine James Gus Orr, Jr., 53, of Seneca

Charge: Distribution in methamphetamine

Distribution in methamphetamine Justin Marshall Gunn, 36, Walhalla

Charges: Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin

Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin Joshua James Witherington, 42, of Seneca

Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine

Distribution of methamphetamine Mitchell Adair Sloan, 39, of Seneca

Charge: Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in methamphetamine Barry Dee Palmer II, 33, of Seneca

Charges: Distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, and trafficking in methamphetamine

Distribution of heroin, distribution of fentanyl, and trafficking in methamphetamine Teresa Lynn Worley, 54, of Walhalla

Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine

Distribution of methamphetamine Tyler Ray Spearman, 21, of Westminster

Charges: Distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of ecstasy, and distribution of LSD

Distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of ecstasy, and distribution of LSD Christina Ann Henson, 37, of Seneca

Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine

Distribution of methamphetamine William David Gunn, 37, of Walhalla

Charge: Distribution of heroin

Distribution of heroin James Earl Webb, 26, of Westminster

Charges: Distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of heroin

Distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of heroin Shasta Denard Richardson, 40, Seneca

Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine

Distribution of methamphetamine Lori Denise Williams, 42, Walhalla

Charge: Distribution of methamphetamine

Anyone with information on their locations is asked to leave a tip with Oconee County Crimestoppers online.