Deputies: 3 arrested in Buncombe Co. drug bust

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people were arrested after deputies seized meth, cocaine and a firearm in Buncombe County on Tuesday.

Deputies from SCET and BCAT with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on drug trafficking charges Wednesday after 2.35 pounds of methamphetamine, ten grams of cocaine, and AR-15 pistol and $1,226 were seized.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Leonel Garcia, of Candler, fled deputies but was later located and arrested on Tuesday at a residence on Hookers Gap Road.

Garcia has been charged with:

Trafficking In Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sale or Deliver Cocaine

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Reckless Driving

Speeding

Driving While License Revoked

Two others were arrested and charged. The following are details released by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

Darra Leigh Jarvis, of Old Youngs Cove Road in Candler, has been charged with:

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine

Accessory After the Fact

Resisting a Public Officer

Jarvis has a $80,000 bond and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

Elijah Ray Clinkscales-King, of Weaverville, has been charged with:

Trafficking In Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine

Accessory After the Fact

Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sale or Deliver Cocaine

Clinkscales-King has a $150,000 bond and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.