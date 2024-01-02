PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple people were arrested in December in connection to a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional drug investigation conducted by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, on December 1 agents with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on several individuals.

Agents observed one of the suspects utilizing a storage unit in the Pickens area. Officials said that the individual was arrested later that day and found to be in possession of 22 pounds of methamphetamine.

Following the arrest, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for the storage unit based on prior surveillance and a positive alert from K9 Rico.

During the execution of the search warrant, agents located 88 pounds of methamphetamine inside the storage unit.

According to the sheriff’s office, this investigation led to the arrest of the following individuals:

Makayla Mae Briggs:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy > 500 grams of Methamphetamine

John Mark Brooks:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy > 500 grams of Methamphetamine.

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine > 500 grams.

William Blake Buchanan:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy > 500 grams of Methamphetamine.

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine > 500 grams.

Joseph Eugene Jones:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy > 500 grams of Methamphetamine.

• Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine > 500 grams.

Wilton Larry Kirby:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy.

• Distribution of Methamphetamine > 50 grams.

Melissa Ann Morris:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy.

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Krista Lea Perry:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy > 50 grams of Methamphetamine.

• Distribution of Methamphetamine > 50 grams.

Anthony John Sharbo:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy.

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine > 500 grams.

The following individuals are still wanted on the following charges:

Joshua Larry Kirby:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy > 50 grams of Methamphetamine.

• Distribution of Methamphetamine > 50 grams.

• Distribution of Methamphetamine > 50 grams.

• Distribution of Methamphetamine > 50 grams.

Kimberlee Willard:

• Drug Distribution Conspiracy.

• Distribution of Methamphetamine > 50 grams.