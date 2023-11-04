GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are actively searching for a suspect in Greenville County after a shooting and several carjackings prompted an investigation.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting and multiple carjackings in the area of Collins Road around 1:20 p.m.

The investigation then brought deputies to North Glassy Mountain Road where they are actively searching for an adult male suspect.

The male was described as wearing no shirt and khaki shorts/pants.

