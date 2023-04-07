ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County man is facing charges after deputies said he was found in possession of child sexual abuse material.

19-year-old Camden Scott Douglas was arrested and charged with 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several tips.

Investigators said they found Douglas was in possession of a large amount of child sexual abuse material.

Douglas was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.