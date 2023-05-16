OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has said that one of their deputy K-9s has passed away.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding K-9 Argo’s passing:
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of one of our deputy K-9s. K-9 Argo served with the Sheriff’s Office for the past seven years. His partner was First Sergeant Alan Sayre. Our thoughts and prayers are with First Sergeant Sayre and his family during this difficult time. Argo was recently diagnosed with a terminal illness. Rest In Peace Deputy Argo, we have the watch from here.Oconee County Sheriff’s Office