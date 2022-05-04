GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat toward a high school following an arrest Wednesday.

Deputies said the incident began when someone ran away during a traffic stop near Greenwood High School conducted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said while in pursuit of the suspect, they were able to tell he had something in his clothing. The suspect’s proximity to the school led to the large officer presence.

A resource officer noticed someone running toward the school and assisted with arresting the individual, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said no weapons were located, but he did have drugs on him.