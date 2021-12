ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday evening for stealing a truck and mini excavator in Anderson County.

(Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to track down the stolen truck and mini excavator at two different locations.

Deputies charged William Blake Lindley with grand larceny a value of $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods/chop shop.

Lindley is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.