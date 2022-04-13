RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a murder suspect Tuesday in Rutherford County.

On Monday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s in locating Lamar Eugene Cannady, who was wanted for second-degree murder by distribution of narcotics.

The sheriff’s office said the charge comes from an overdose death on Red Dog Lane in September of 2020.

Rutherford County deputies located Cannady Tuesday in the 100 block of Golden Oaks Lane in Ellenboro.

Cannady was taken into custody without incident.