ANDERSON, S.C. (WPSA) – Officials have identified a woman accused of trying to sell fake Clemson football tickets.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 28-year-old Abbryanna McGowan.

Deputies said McGowan started her scams in Charleston and then moved her way to scamming victims in multiple Upstate counties out of hundreds of dollars.

“Greenville city has cases, Greenville County has cases, North Carolina and then obviously now us,” said Shale Remien, spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

McGowan is being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

“Once she goes through those charges there, then she will be brought back to Anderson County to face her charges here,” said Remien.

Remien said McGowan will be charged with obtaining property under false pretenses.

“She would bargain her prices with football fans and promised to send them a confirmation of their order after they paid,” said Remien.

She also said McGowan would screenshot a map of where victims’ exact seats would supposedly be in the stadium.

“Time is money and people work hard for their money and we wanna make sure that obviously they’re not scammed if they’re just trying to enjoy a good football game,” said Remien.

The sheriff’s office said the safest way to buy tickets is through official sources.