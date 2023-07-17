ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a suspect that has been breaking into cars along multiple streets in the county.

According to deputies, the suspect has been breaking into cars and specifically taking pistols.

Deputies said that the suspect has broken into cars along Slater Road, Murphy Road, Olden Porter Road, and Walker Road. The incidents happened between June 27th and July 14th.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.