Deputies asking for public’s help in locating missing Buncombe Co. man

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person from the Arden area.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that 77-year-old Stephen Benjamin Clyburn is missing and was last seen at 211 Greenville Avenue in Arden around midnight on February 12.

Clyburn is described as being a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and may have a suitcase in his possession. Deputies said Clyburn has cognitive issues and is believed to be operating a red 2011 Ford Taurus with N.C. Registration number: HVZ-128.

Deputies believe Clyburn is possibly heading toward Lancaster, South Carolina.

Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Clyburn is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.