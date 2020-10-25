Deputies asking for public’s help in locating missing, endangered teenager

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing and endangered teenager.

Deputies are searching for 16-year-old Cayden Levi Patrick Stapley.

Stapley was last seen on Saturday, October 24 around 11:00 a.m. at an address on Hollywood Drive in Piedmont. Stapley is approximately 6’0″, 190lbs with dark curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with jeans. 

If you see Cayden or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-64660.

Photo of Cayden Levi Patrick Stapley (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

