BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a breaking and entering suspect.

According to deputies, the incident took place at the WNC Agriculture Center. The suspect is wearing a ball cap, hooded sweatshirt, gloves, Jeans, and tennis shoes.

The suspect is also carrying what appears to be a concrete saw, according to deputies.

This individual is currently wanted for questing regarding breaking and entering.

If you have any information, please call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-250-4503.